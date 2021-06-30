Only on CBS 42: A story of survival, hope after Florida condo collapse

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – A mom and her daughter ran out the door of their Surfside condo moments before the building fell around them.

These two survivors of the condo collapse have a local tie to our region. Leeds man Andres Delgado said he is their relative and that they are lucky to be alive.

The building collapse caused his niece and her daughter to fall five stories down with it, Delgado said. But now, they’re both recovering and still waiting to see if their husband and father will be found.

“It’s just a miracle,” Delgado said. “They were in the right place at the right time.”

Delgado said his niece, Angela Gonzalez, and her daughter, Deven, heard a noise and got out of their condo immediately in the early hours of June 24.

“Her mama heard a big crack, she came down and got her and ran through the door, pushed it down and she thought she was going to come back in for her husband,” Delgado said. “That’s when everything just fell down.”

According to Delgado, the two were in the hallway when the collapse happened.

“They fell right after everything went down,” he said. “I think that’s what saved them.”

Since the collapse, Angela has been in a medically induced coma, suffering from a broken pelvis, arm and neck – and Deven is dealing with two broken legs and a shoulder after falling from the ninth floor to the fourth, according to Delgado.

But as crews continue to search for survivors, the Gonzalez family still waits to hear any good news of them finding Edgar. Delgado is worried because he was still in the condo when it went down.

“We all pray and hope, but that’s all we can do,” he said.

According to Delgado, the condo has been in the family for decades and he doesn’t think many people knew of any structural issues.

He said Angela just got out of surgery a few hours ago and is on the path to recovery with her daughter.

The family has set up a Gofundme that has raised nearly $90,000 as they continue to wait and hope for good news finding Edgar.