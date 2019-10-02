Oneonta firefighter continues battle with cancer, thanks neighbors for support

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — As firefighters across the country deal with an increasing number of cancer cases, one Alabama family is sharing their emotional battle.

It’s been around 8 months since Oneonta Firefighter Rex Allred was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. The community, fire department, and family members continue to rally around him.

His family wants others to know about the health hazards fire crews are constantly exposed to.

“It’s a highly toxic environment for them in every home,” said Rex Allred’s wife, Stephanie Allred.

Stephanie Allred told CBS 42 that she too joined a local fire department to be with her husband earlier in his career.

“I had to hear a tone go off all the time so I decided that I was interested in taking part in that too and I wanted to be able to be educated in it, so I took my 160 classes and tried to fight alongside of him,” said Allred.

Rex Allred followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the fire department. His father passed away of cancer several years ago.

Allred’s nephew, Josh Gibson is also a firefighter. The family loves to serve the community, but loved ones worry about the elements, even putting out hot spots.

“They breathe in a lot of those toxins because everything is smoldering at that point and then they go in and poke around and it’s just I think it is just a very critical time where they inhale a lot,” said Allred.

Crews don’t just battle flames, but dangerous carcinogens, fumes, and other hazards burning in fires. Materials from modern home construction can also be trouble for fire crews.

“It’s always been a manly thing, a good thing to have your turnout gear dirty. I mean that was a badge of honor, and we need to change that,” said Stephanie Allred.

Ever since his uncle’s diagnosis, Josh Gibson other firefighters at OFD make sure to keep breathing apparatuses on while also making sure equipment stays clean.

“Not taking it home with us, washing it off at the scene, making sure our gear is clean, doing everything possible to get rid of these carcinogens that we’re exposed to,” said Gibson.

Firefighters across the country continue to deal with an increase in cancer cases. Stephanie Allred said she wants neighbors to also consider the mental health of first responders.

“It’s taboo for you to come back and say, you know that really bothered me, that’s just not something they can do in most places or feel welcome to do and we need to change that,” Allred said, concerned about the suicide rate among firefighters.

Family members tell CBS 42 that despite Rex’s tumor, they can’t imagine his life without the fire service.

“He has went through three brain surgeries. And guess where he still wants to be? He wants to be here. He wants to be with his brothers and sisters in the fire department. He wants to keep serving,” said Stephanie Allred.

Allred says she would like to see municipalities offer preventative health screenings for firefighters.

Doctors recently told Rex that he can no longer keep working at the department because of his cancer. The news has been difficult for fellow firefighters, especially his nephew.

“It has been emotional, it has its ups and downs and he has his good days and his bad days, the worst part is not seeing him come back to work,” said Gibson.

Loved ones hope Rex’s story reaches departments across the country. They hope no other family feels their pain.

Even though the job comes with risks, Gibson said it is in his family’s blood. He plans to continue wearing the gear and serving each day.

“It is just what I like to do, I mean I love my job, I wouldn’t ever see myself doing something different. I want to do it until the time comes that I can’t no longer do it, but I do not want to think about that,” said Gibson.

Rex Allred still visits his brothers and sisters in red whenever he can.

“I have a lot of friends, yes I do,” Rex Allred said.

The family has been moved by the support from neighbors in Oneonta and strangers from across the country.

“We’re just all thankful to be here and just ask for continued prayers,” said Rex Allred.

The Allred’s plan to visit a doctor next week to learn what’s next. They often update friends through a Facebook page, here.