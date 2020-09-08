Graysville Police Department growing following decade-long hiatus

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after being re-established, the Graysville Police Department in Jefferson County is growing.

Graysville Police Chief McKinsley Marbury said the department will have additional police cars, making the total seven compared to the three when they first started.

“Now we have one detective who works all of our high crime cases. We have an environmental sergeant. Trying to build a narcotics unit, and put a SWAT team together,” says Marbury.

The city’s budget allows for 11 part-time officers and one full-time officer which was given to Marbury last Thursday. The department returned last September following a decade-long hiatus.

Marbury said he hopes to hold a town meeting with the community soon.

LATEST POSTS