One Roof offering rides to Boutwell warming station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham is offering a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium through Tuesday night as the temperatures drop, and One Roof is making sure everyone who needs it has access to it.

One Roof is a homeless assistance organization that essentially serves as a middle man between the homeless and the resources they need. In this case, that resource is the warming station at Boutwell. Each day the station is open, One Roof is providing rides to Boutwell for people who need them. All you have to do is call 205-920-1895, and they’ll pick you up. The service is available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each night the station is open.

“We want all of our clients to know that this emergency (service) is available,” One Roof street outreach worker Faith Willis said. “And our first priority is their safety and their warmth through the night, and if they are physically or mentally incapable of getting themselves there by themselves, we’re happy to drive them.”

The Boutwell Auditorium is open from 5 p.m to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night, Jan. 20-21.

