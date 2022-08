OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) – A person was taken to a hospital following a car accident in Oxford Friday evening.

The Oxford Fire Department responded to calls of a car accident on Friendship Road before Mellon Bridge at 8:05 p.m.

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said he currently does not how many people were injured in the wreck, but one victim was airlifted to UAB Hospital due to their injuries.

