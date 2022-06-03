BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Country music singer Garth Brooks is performing at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Saturday night. This concert will be the first venue hosted by the newly built addition to the BJCC.

CBS 42’s Jimmy Carter interviewed Brooks and asked questions the fans wanted to know, including the best concerts he’s been to.

While he cited George Strait as being one of his favorite concert experiences, he also reminisced on a key moment in his music career fronting for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Dwight Yoakam.

“I got to watch four guys onstage having as much, if not more, fun than people in the audience,” Brooks said. “And I go ‘that’s what you want to do if you play music’.”

When asked what he thinks makes George Strait so cool, Brooks had a straightforward answer.

“He’s like the Frank Sinatra of county music,” Brooks said. “He’s just cool [and] he’s not trying.”

Additional information about parking and how to get to the venue can be found here.