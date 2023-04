BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was shot and killed following an argument in Bessemer overnight.

According to Lt. Clemons with Bessemer Police, the shooting happened just after midnight on the 700 block of Parker Road. Police said an argument was happening in a driveway when a someone was shot and killed.

A suspect was identified and taken into custody on 4th Avenue Southwest.

Bessemer Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.