BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting Tuesday morning left one person dead in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police confirm the victim was found dead just off of the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 37-year-old Sidney Cornell Saxton.

Police detained a man who they claim was running away from the scene. No charges have been announced in the case at this time.