1 injured in shooting on South College Street in Auburn

UPDATE: According to Auburn Police, the suspect and the victim know each other. The shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute.

Police ask that you stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

_______________________________________________________________

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting occurred just off campus at Evergreen Apartments on South College Street.

According to Auburn Campus Safety, the suspect fled on foot with a handgun.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, has dreads and is in his 20s.

Police are asking that you avoid the area and call 911 with any info.

