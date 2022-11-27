HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting at a local Walmart where one was injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Sparkman Drive after HPD received reports of a shooting at 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot.

Officers believe the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument which led to the shooting.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are critical and they have been transported to the hospital.

HPD said officers were present on Hilltop Terrace around 4 p.m. Sunday as a part of a perimeter looking for a suspect in the case. The department said it could give no more information at this time.