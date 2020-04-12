One dead in stabbing, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) – One person is dead after a stabbing at the Holiday Mobile Home Park on Bessemer Super Highway.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the area to investigate after they got a call. When they arrived, they found a 27 year old man dead from stab wounds.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim and another man, identified as 33 year old Jesus Rodriquez, got into a fight at the Everyday Store on Bessemer Super Highway, and that the victim followed Rodriquez to Holiday Mobile Home Park– and that’s when Rodriquez stabbed the victim.

Deputies took Rodriquez into custody.

He’s being held on a charge of manslaughter. His bond is set at $15,000.