2 Demopolis students drown, football game postponed after tragedy

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials recovered two bodies from the City Landing Riverfront after three Demopolis High School students were reported missing at the waterway.

Around 3:15 p.m., Demopolis Police Officers and Demopolis Fire and Rescue responded to the city landing to a call of an accidental drowning.

Once authorities arrived, there was one girl visible in the water and she was pulled out with no serious injuries, the police department reports. Officials learned that there were also two more people still in the water. Police and Fire and Rescue attempted to locate them but could not find them.

Around 3:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue dive team and the ALEA Marine Police Division were called to assist in the search.

Officials were able to recover two more people from the water, a boy and girl. They were both pronounced dead by the Marengo County Coroner. The students who went to Demopolis High School, went to the city landing after school dismissed early at 11:30 a.m.

#weareone

Posted by Demopolis River City Blue Band Boosters on Saturday, October 12, 2019

In addition, the Demopolis Vs. Central Football game scheduled Friday night was postponed to Saturday at 11 a.m., according to Ron Ingram, a spokesperson for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events