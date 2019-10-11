2 Demopolis students drown, football game postponed after tragedy

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials recovered two bodies from the City Landing Riverfront after three Demopolis High School students were reported missing at the waterway.

Around 3:15 p.m., Demopolis Police Officers and Demopolis Fire and Rescue responded to the city landing to a call of an accidental drowning.

Once authorities arrived, there was one girl visible in the water and she was pulled out with no serious injuries, the police department reports. Officials learned that there were also two more people still in the water. Police and Fire and Rescue attempted to locate them but could not find them.

Around 3:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue dive team and the ALEA Marine Police Division were called to assist in the search.

Battalion 2, dive team and rescue unit are responding to Bluffs City Landing on a report of 2 high school students missing. We are assisting Demopolis Fire Department. — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) October 11, 2019

Officials were able to recover two more people from the water, a boy and girl. They were both pronounced dead by the Marengo County Coroner. The students who went to Demopolis High School, went to the city landing after school dismissed early at 11:30 a.m.

In addition, the Demopolis Vs. Central Football game scheduled Friday night was postponed to Saturday at 11 a.m., according to Ron Ingram, a spokesperson for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.