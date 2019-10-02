Officials respond to fire from plane crash at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire has been reported at Bradley Airport, according to officials.
No other details have been confirmed.
Check back to WTNH.com for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama