HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night, just an hour before Carlee Russell disappeared, she left her job for the day in The Summit.

Russell then took a turn onto Highway 280 as she headed towards The Colonnade. That’s where she made a stop to grab a bite to eat before heading on the road to go home.

“She left Tatzikis about 9 she called me around 9:19,” said Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother. “She apparently was getting close to home.”

After grabbing her food, Russell then made her way onto I-459 heading South.

After passing the Hoover flyover near the Galleria, officials say she reportedly noticed a child that looked like a toddler walking alone along the side of the interstate near mile marker 11 right before exit 10.