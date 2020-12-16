Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Marion County

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Winfield police officer.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the request of Winfield Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating an officer‐involved shooting involving Winfield PD.
Two people were injured and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. No officers were injured.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
