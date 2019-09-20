Office building burns on 4th Avenue, people advised to stay clear of area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest:

Update on Gas Fire

More information from Birmingham Fire and Rescue

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 20, 2019

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): We have received more information from Birmingham Fire and Rescue: The commercial building was under construction. A gas line was ruptured and caught fire.

There is a one-block radius perimeter from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street North. There were no evacuations.

The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: There is a fire on the 2300 block of Fourth Avenue North.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo of Birmingham Fire and Rescue, it is a structure fire at a commercial building. This is an underground fire involving natural gas lines. Gas company Spire is on the scene working to contain gas leaks.

People are advised to stay clear of the area, 23rd Street North and Fourth Avenue North.

Police have blocked the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You can view the liveshot in the video below (mobile users click here!):

Commercial fire in Downtown Birmingham

BREAKING: People are advised to stay clear of 23rd Street North and Fourth Avenue North due to a commercial fire and gas leak. http://bit.ly/2V4jtli

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events