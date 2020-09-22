Off-duty Helena police officer injured in motorcycle accident identified as 15-year vet

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department has identified the off-duty officer injured in a motorcycle accident as David Rollan, a 15-year veteran with the department.

Rollan is still in the ICU at UAB Hospital. Helena PD says the officer’s condition has improved and is now stable.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Helena PD is starting a fund to help alleviate the costs of Rollan’s treatments. The “David Rollan Recovery Fund” has been established at Avadian Credit Union in Helena. 100% of the donated funds will be given to Rollan for his recovery.

