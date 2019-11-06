Odenville students moved from class as law enforcement conducts safety search

(WIAT) — The Odenville Police Department states that law enforcement officers from around the county are conducting a safety search of three schools as a way of “taking precaution.”

According to their social media post, OPD is searching Odenville Elementary School, Odenville Intermediate School and Odenville Middle School.

Also in the social media post, they stated that students will be “back in class within the hour.”

In an earlier Facebook post, OPD stated,

“The schools are safe as well as ALL children we are just taking precaution. We ask that parents not try to come to the school at this time. Nothing has happened we are just taking precautions. We will update when we can.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

