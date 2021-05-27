Oak Mountain wakeboarding cable course opening for summer after March storm damage

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — March 25 was a nightmare of a day for the owners of Flip Side Watersports. A day after preparing and upgrading their equipment for the upcoming summer season, a tornado tore through the Highway 119 side of Oak Mountain State Park, including Flip Side’s facilities. Two months later, they’re ready to open for Memorial Day weekend.

“I said to my wife – my gosh, the tornado is going through flipside as we speak,” owner of Flip Side Watersports Jeremy Talbot said. “One of my good buddies who works here said, ‘Man…totaled.’ “That’s the word he used and my heart sank.”

Only the day before severe storms hit across Alabama, the staff had put their finishing upgrades up to prepare for the season.

“We upgraded our boats, a lot of paddleboard fleets and items like that,” Talbot said. “We spent a ton of money getting ready for the 2021 season and the very next day it was all wiped out.”

The Talbot family-owned wakeboarding cable course was upended.

“Paddleboards, canoes, kayaks everything was off in the woods, everything was destroyed,” he said. “We were back at zero.”

Since then, the Talbot family and their staff have put hours of manual labor and love into their outdoor workplace. So much so that Flipside isn’t even delaying their opening day.

“Saturday, we’ll be back open. We start Saturday at flipside on the cables. Both will be running,” Talbot said.

And you know we had to celebrate Flip Side’s revival with a couple laps. Watch the full story above.