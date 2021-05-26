Oak Mountain prepares for Memorial Day weekend

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us, which means the unofficial start to the summer is finally here. Parks across Alabama are gearing up for a busy weekend after seeing record numbers last year.

Parts of Oak Mountain State Park are cleaning up after being impacted by the March tornado. This holiday weekend holds a special meaning to everyone involved.

“All about family, fun, cooking out,” said a Destiny Salter, a park visitor.

Its only Wednesday and families are already beginning to flock to Oak Mountain State Park .

“Working to get everything ready and cleaned up and shined up for all our guests to come out and enjoy,” said Kelly Ezell, Superintendent of the Alabama State Parks Central District.

The park is expecting 15,000 guests over the weekend. All camping, RV, and cabin sites are booked up. But families say there’s still plenty to do.

“The basketball courts. Most importantly it offers bonding time with everyone. It’s a lot for everyone to do like hiking trails and just anything,” said Salter.

The park is also making some last-minute adjustments to the lower portion of the end of the park that suffered tornado damage in March.

“Our maintenance crew has worked tirelessly as well as our partners with Shelby County, Shelby Parks and Recs, they helped us get back open and where we can open that area for our guests to use,” said Ezell.

Ezell said the Beaver Lake area and Flipside Watersports facility will be open for the community on Friday.

“They will have their inflatable water park feature. They will have that open as well as their cable wakeboarding. We do have a few picnic tables and a few grills but if you want to come out and bring your canopy and bring your chairs, you’ll have a spectacular view of the lake,” said Ezell.

Ezell also shared with CBS42 that the park does have plans for Fire on the Water happening July 3. Presale tickets are coming and more information is coming out next week.