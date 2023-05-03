CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A long stretch of vehicles are sitting on the northbound side of I-65 as emergency crews work to clear the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said this is near Exit 308 in Cullman County.

Just before 1 p.m., the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were shut down between Exits 308 and 310, asking drivers to reroute if at all possible.

Authorities are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area completely until the scene is clear or be patient with them if that is not an option.

Drivers can take Exit 304 or any prior exits before reaching the traffic, and take County Road 437 (Hwy 69) to U.S. 31 to continue north through Cullman.

Both of the northbound lanes on I-65 will stay closed until responders can clear the scene.

News 19 will update this story as the situation develops.