North Pratt community members upset over flooding death of 31-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Both city leaders and North Pratt community members say tragedies like these should be a wake up call to how plagued the area is by flood waters.

“I think we’ve had enough incidents now to make it clear that it needs to be addressed in a serious way,” North Pratt Neighborhood President-elect Faith Abraham said.

Many throughout the Birmingham community are mourning the loss of 31 year-old Timothy Bragg.

“It’s a tragic set of circumstances that led to this event,” Battalion Chief Carrillo said.

Several friends have posted about the situation, saying Bragg was a man who could make anyone laugh and that he loved his community.

“Because in my opinion, any time a life is lost, that is one too many times,” Abraham said.

Abraham says flooding has been a huge issue in the community for decades and believes if infrastructure needs were met sooner, incidents like these could have potentially been avoided.

“Where if we had proper drainage in the area, it very likely could have been prevented,” Abraham said.

Birmingham Fire says flooding has gone down in recent years since the city has widened some creeks in the area. But the heavy rain over the weekend made their recovery efforts more challenging.

“We had to wait until we could get control of the scene and actually place personnel into the water,” Battalion Chief Carrillo said.

Community members like Abraham hope the city addresses the issue of flooding so there aren’t any more drownings in their area.

“And it’s way long overdue,” Abraham said.

District 9 City Councilman John Hilliard agrees with residents about flooding issues and plans to continue to address the infrastructure issues in the area.