DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman in Decatur was arrested Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) responded to a burglary on June 2 at a home on Cherry Street. The homeowner alleged that someone had broken into their home while they were inside.

Authorities say that after further investigation, Lolita Marjorie Anderson, 45, of Decatur, was named a suspect. A warrant for burglary was issued for her arrest.

DPD officers stopped Anderson on July 30 for several traffic violations. When police searched her car, they found cocaine. She attempted to run, but officers caught her.

While being arrested, police say Anderson hit an officer. She was then charged with second degree burglary, second degree assault, attempting to flee and elude, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a controlled substance, improper lights and lane change without a proper signal

Anderson is being held at Morgan County Jail on a $9,700 bond.