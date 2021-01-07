North Alabama photographer recalls experience on U.S. Capitol lawn

Just one day after riots in Washington, D.C., many are looking back and reflecting on what happened to lead to the attack on the United States Capitol.

Peter Dobbs is a North Alabama photographer who witnessed it all from the lawn of the Capitol. He says the day was ‘horrible.’

Dobbs is a supporter of President Donald Trump and has attended many of the president’s rallies.

“The initial part of this event was pretty much like a standard, fare Trump rally,” said Dobbs. “There was a little air about it, something a little different. A lot of angst. I wouldn’t say anger. I wouldn’t say what would ultimately end up being what we witnessed at the Capitol.”

Dobbs says the day started out peacefully, and believes most in the crowd were too, but that something changed when the crowd moved to the Capitol building.

“We were walking toward the Capitol and we start hearing explosions and we looked at each other and said that’s not right, that makes no sense,” he said.

Dobbs says he saw people tear down loose barricades and jump on a platform.

“But they were urging,” Dobbs described. “They had megaphones. They were waving people. The masses were behaved but these people were encouraging the mass to come forward, come more, come forward, get up on the steps. Get up on the bleachers that were going to be used for the inauguration. Most of us, to include my newfound friends, we looked at this and said this doesn’t look right. Number one, there is tear gas floating across the stage and the steps. Something’s going on and we didn’t fully understand it.”

Dobbs estimates he was in the front one-third of the rally crowd but decided to hang back on the Capitol lawn with some people he met at the president’s rally. He said his goal, and most at the rally, were different than those who entered the Capitol.

“We’re not there to break and enter and jump up on the steps and be hooligans,” said Dobbs. “That’s not why we’re there.”

Even still, Dobbs says Capitol police and other law enforcement did not seem prepared.

“The police presence, the National Guard presence was really lacking and for anybody, I don’t care who they were, but for anybody to get that far up the Capitol steps and then certainly breaking and entering is incredible,” he said. “If I was in charge of that place, I wouldn’t have let anybody climb them steps.”

Dobbs said violence was not what he wanted to see come of out of Wednesday’s rally.

“That’s not what we were doing. We just wanted our voices to be heard and wanted our government to evaluate the irregularities associated with the election. That’s it! Beyond that, everything else took off with a life of it’s own.”

The FBI is asking for anyone with pictures or videos of the riot to submit it to them.