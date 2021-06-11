North Alabama man indicted on sexual abuse charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County has been indicted by a grand jury on 17 sex crime charges.

According to court documents, Christopher Thomas Clark, 49, has been indicted on seven counts of sodomy, two counts of sexual torture, and eight counts of sexual abuse.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Matt Horton said one adult male came forward and advised that he was sexually abused starting at the age of 14 by Christopher Clark. Horton also said that two other adult males advised that Clark had also sexually abused them.

Horton told News 19, ” I’m sure there are more victims.”

Clark’s bond has been set at $570,000. His arraignment is set for August 24th.