PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials from Tyndall Air Force Base spent Wednesday morning teaching Parker Elementary School students about the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and their Santa tracker.

“Rudolph’s red nose, not only is it bright, so it leads the way for Santa Claus, but it also puts off a lot of heat, like a light bulb,” Technical Sergeant Tyler Turnmire said. “And the more heat it puts off, the brighter he shines over Santa. Our satellites have infrared vision and they can pick up on that. And that’s one of the easiest ways we can track Santa Claus.”

The Santa tracker came about by accident.

In 1955, Sears printed an ad giving kids a phone number to call Santa. But the number was misprinted.

Instead, the kids called NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command.

Since then kids have been able to track Santa’s journey either by calling the NORAD Santa tracker or going online.

But this year Turnmire said there’s a new way for kids to follow along.

“You can ask Alexa. ‘Alexa, where’s Santa?’ Turnmire said. “You can ask it now. And so they’ll respond with Christmas jokes and Christmas information.”

Unfortunately, those who don’t have an Alexa will have to wait till Christmas Eve to track Santa.

Earlier this week the NORAD team also went to Callaway Elementary.

Turnmire said connecting with local kids is just an added benefit of the Santa tracking program.

The tracker will go live as soon as Santa takes off from the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Click here to track Santa and more information on NORAD.