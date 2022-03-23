MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service says an E-F 0 tornado touched down in Bibb and Shelby counties on Tuesday, only uprooting trees in it’s path. In Moundville, more than 30 homes were damaged by straight line winds according to the NSW.

“We’ve had about 32 homes damaged. Most of those were fallen trees on roofs. So, instead an entire house being demolished, there was a lot of trees on homes,” Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden said.

No tornado warning was issued for Moundville during Tuesday’s storms. According to NSW meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite, initial reports and surveys suggest no tornado ever touched down in the county. But he does urge people to always report damage or weather they see in order to give accurate reports themselves.

“If they are confirming tress are being knocked down. They’re blocking roads or have fallen on the homes, that can help us issue warnings down the stream to make sure people are ahead of the storms,” Satterwhite said.

And just because it wasn’t a tornado, Satterfield says any type of severe weather can pose a dangerous threat to the public.

“Even straight line winds, 50 to 60 miles per hour can be enough to knock down a tree. And if it happens to fall on your bedroom or living room, it can definitely be life threatening,” Satterwhite said.

As he, along with all meteorologists, urge everyone to always be weather aware.

“Anytime there is a severe weather day like yesterday, I want everyone to watch the weather,” Weeden said.

Weeden says all the damage and debris should be cleared out of the area by Thursday; crediting all the work from volunteers and crews lending a hand.