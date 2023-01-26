CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be empty stands at an upcoming Chilton County high school basketball game after what the superintendent calls “incidents” that happened at a game in Notasulga earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Verbena High School made the announcement on Facebook saying only players, coaches and administrators will only be allowed at the upcoming game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.

According to the Alabama High School Athletics Association, this week’s game on Monday between the teams in Notasulga ended in a forfeit. Chilton County Schools Superintendent Corey Clements confirmed this information.

In a statement to CBS 42 Clements said:

“A decision was made by the two competing high schools and their administrators to prohibit fan attendance. This was done in response to incidents at the conclusion of last week’s game between the two schools, which took place outside the Chilton County School District.”

In the NFHS Network video of the game, you can see players of both teams get into a fight that works its way into the spectators. This video has since been removed.

Sheriff John Shearon said his deputies will be ready for Monday’s upcoming game.

“We’re going to bring in extra officers to be there at the game so they will be watching and making sure if there are any problems, they will be handling any problems and making sure everyone is as safe as we can possibly make them,” Shearon said.

Shearon said they usually have an extra officer at games but they are planning on having three Monday so one can patrol the parking lot, too.

“It could happen anywhere all you can do is try to be as prepared as you can possibly be for it, just be ready to deal with a situation when it arises is about all you can do – have extra security available if it does,” Shearon said.

CBS 42 spoke with several parents through social media who say they are disappointed with how the situation has been handled. One mom said she will not let her son play if she is not allowed to watch.

There will be a home game Friday against Billingsley at 6 p.m. Shearon said that game will go as normally planned.

For fans who wish to watch the game, Clements said you can watch the live stream on the NFHS Network.