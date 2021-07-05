No injuries reported in structure fires in Birmingham, Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fultondale Fire and Rescue and Birmingham Fire and Rescue have both reported that no injuries were sustained in two separate structure fires that occurred Monday evening in the respective communities.

A one-story residential apartment building at the Jefferson County Housing Authority on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale is a loss after suffering a fire that’s cause is currently unknown. No injuries were reported, but a family of four has been displaced, according to Chief Justin McKenzie with Fultondale Fire and Rescue.

At 5:52 p.m., a house fire in Birmingham was reported at 1622 31Street North; Captain Bryan Harrell of Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed that no injuries were sustained and that their team is currently conducting primary and secondary searches to ensure no one was left behind. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the team is also looking for hot spots as the scene is inspected.