No COVID-19 vaccine appointments left at local county health departments, ADPH says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that county health departments do not have any available appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The ADPH has had difficulties with scheduling appointments after facing a high demand for Phase 1b vaccinations, which will allow citizens 75 and older to get their doses.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is aware that the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is experiencing difficulties,” the ADPH wrote on its website. “Staff continues working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center. Hotline personnel have been working to schedule persons in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.”

With no available appointments, the call center will only be able to take your information and add it to a waiting list. Once a slot open, callers will be contacted as soon as possible.

So far, demand is exceeding supply as there are more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people 75 and older that need to be vaccinated.