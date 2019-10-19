No. 11 Auburn taking care of business against Arkansas

Marlon Davidson (3) takes the ball from Ark qb Ben Hick in the first half. Auburn football vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, AK. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WIAT) — The No.11 Auburn Tigers traveled to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday.

Auburn was a 19.5 point favorite going into the game and more than doubled that line.

The game started with a four-yard touchdown run by Auburn QB Bo Nic. Then, just two minutes later, RB Shaun Shivers scored on a six-yard touchdown. Kicker Anders Carlson tacked on a field goal to end the first quarter.

Auburn held Arkansas to just 35 yards in the first quarter

Neither team scored in the second quarter which led to the Tigers pouring on the remaining 34 points in the second half, building a 51-10 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Auburn set the NCAA record for most consecutive PATs made with 304. The previous mark was held by Florida State from 2012-2016.

