Nix, Tagovailoa named in Manning Award Stars of the Week

(WIAT) — Auburn’s Bo Nix and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa have been named alongside six other quarterbacks for Manning Award Stars of the Week.

The quarterbacks were named for their performances this past weekend. Nix threw for 300 yards for the first time in his young career in the Tigers win over Mississippi State. Tagovailoa set the school record for touchdown passes and recorded his 81st touchdown in his career Saturday against Ole Miss.

The other quarterbacks named include Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, SMU’s Shane Buechele, Penn State’s Sean Clifford, Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher, Stanford’s Davis Mills and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.

You can vote for any of the quarterbacks by clicking here. Voting closes Thursday at 11 a.m. CT.