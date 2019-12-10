Nike’s new swimwear line includes swim hijab, full-coverage swimsuit

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nike’s new swimwear collection includes a full-coverage swimsuit and swim hijab.

The design serves a variety of needs from religious or cultural modesty preferences to sun protection.

According to Nike, the fabric is lightweight, breathable and fast drying. It also is designed with a high UVA skin protection factor.

The full-coverage suit is available along with separate hijab, tunic top and swim leggings.

The swimwear line is available on Feb 1.

LATEST POSTS