Nick’s Kids Foundation and Habitat for Humanity team up to build 18th National Championship house

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Progress continues on a new home for a Tuscaloosa family in need as Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity started by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, partners with Habitat for Humanity to construct the 18th Championship house.

“This is the 18th National Championship house so Nick’s Kids foundation has funded 18 houses for 18 families,” said Brandon Casterler, construction manager for Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity.

“We love that relationship and we love winning national championships,” he went on to say.

After the 2011 tornadoes ripped through Tuscaloosa, each of these houses are equipped with safe rooms and tornado safety building methods.

Last week, volunteers from Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy and Northport Baptist Church were able to get the house framed. This week, students from the honors college at the University of Alabama volunteered their time to continue the construction. In the weeks to come, Habitat for Humanity looks forward to teaming up with students from TCTA to get some extra help and provide construction experience for students.

The new home is projected to be finished in the next two months.