BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Breast Cancer Awareness month is just a few days away and many hospitals are highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment.

Cancer impacts all of us in one way or another, but there is a great resource for cancer patients and their families right here in downtown Birmingham. The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB offers treatment and care for all types of cancer.

It is the only comprehensive cancer center in Alabama and the only cancer center in the state that is certified by the National Cancer Institute. Hospital leaders tell CBS 42’s Carly Laing that they want to get the word out and let people know about the options that are right here in their backyard. Even Alabama head coach Nick Saban is touting the center in its latest PSA.

“The message is that if you have cancer you really should be seen at an NCI-designated cancer center where all of your potential options for treatment can be revealed to you and then you can make a decision about what you’d like to do. And we’d like everyone to remember what the coach said, it matters where you’re treated first,” Director Dr. Barry Sleckman said.

The center is also the only NCI center in a four state region. It serves patients in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

You can learn more about the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and treatments they have available HERE.