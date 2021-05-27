Nick Saban does PSA to help get bone marrow donors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban knows something about winning battles. He’s won seven national championships as a coach with the Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. And now he’s hoping he can help those who need bone marrow transplants find donors.

Monica Mitchell has a blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia. When she had the opportunity to meet Saban, she asked him to do a PSA to help out her cause. He agreed and Michell believes it will be of tremendous assistance because she says when Saban speaks, people listen.

“Please take the first step of being someone’s cure by logging onto BeTheMatch.org for your free swab kit. Let’s score a touchdown for people who need a bone marrow transplant.” Monica sees that as a win,” Saban says in the PSA.

“Having Coach Saban jump in and say he wanted to be a part of getting this awareness out meant everything. Coach Saban not only wants to win football games but he wants to save lives and put the awareness out there,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell didn’t find a donor during the events her friends have held on her behalf, so doctors are planning to perform a bone marrow transplant using her son, who is a 50% match. She will be hospitalized on June 11 and the surgery will be performed on June 17. She says she is grateful to Saban for lending his voice in hopes of saving others.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 44 you can sign up to see if you can be a match for a bone marrow transplant by clicking here.

She adds that there are so few donors, especially minorities, that doctors have to resort to using people who are only a 50% match or what they call “halfers.”