Nicholas becomes a Hurricane as it Nears Texas Coast | Tracking the Tropics

10:00 the center of Tropical Storm Nicholas was located near Freeport, TX. Nicholas is moving 12 mph to the north-northeast. It will likely hug the southeast Texas coast for a little while longer before making landfall closer to Galveston.

Nicholas experienced brief period of deeper strengthening as the pressure dropped and winds increased. This can happen as it nears land because the winds become more favorable and the water is warmer and more shallow towards the coast. This minor fluctuations can allow for a quick ramp up in energy. Nicholas became a category 1 hurricane.



Nicholas’ winds are at peaking at 75 mph, however tropical storm forced winds between 35-70 mph are being felt nearly 115 miles from the center. A WeatherFlow station at Matagorda Bay recently reported a sustained wind of 55 mph with a gust to 71 mph. The estimated central pressure is 988 mb.

RAINFALL: Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches, across portions of the middle and upper Texas coastal areas through Wednesday.

Life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across portions of the upper Texas coast and for southwest Louisiana. Across interior southeast Texas into southern-central Louisiana and southern Mississippi rainfall totals will range between 4-8 inches.



For Alabama flooding isn’t going to be a huge threat, but this deep pocket of tropical air will mean a soggy rest of the week. Rain coverage will peak for us Wednesday into Thursday. We will see coverage back off by the weekend, but rain chances won’t disappear form the forecast Saturday and Sunday.