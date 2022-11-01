Dense fog advisory tonight through 9am Tuesday morning. Be aware of patchy fog that may limit visibility, especially in low lying areas or near creeks and riverbeds.

Tuesday will start off with a few clouds and some fog, but will end with a sun-filled sky. Temps will be mild in the morning, in the 50s. A nice warm up into the low 70s by afternoon. No rain is expected Tuesday. There will be a few additional clouds by evening and a possible sprinkle Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead into the weekend, we will have another chance for rain, albeit a small chance. A front will nose its way in early Sunday morning and that will create a few pop up showers along and north of I-20. Then, it lifts north as winds begin shifting out of the south. This will provide an opportunity early Monday for a few showers in East Alabama. No major rain is expected at this time.