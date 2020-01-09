‘The real MVPs’: Lee’s Summit teens find and return Chiefs tackle Derrick Nnadi’s AirPods

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is gearing up for Sunday’s playoff showdown, but he’s also making a lasting impression on one group of Lee’s Summit teens.

But it’s what those teens did that’s impressing the football player even more.

“I was walking to the park with Alex to go play PokemonGo! And on the sidewalk I saw an AirPod case,” said Lukas Keithley, who found the wireless headphones with his friend, Alex Norman.

The duo was walking down Clubhouse Drive near N.E. Langsford Road in Lee’s Summit when they found the AirPods on the ground.

“Originally we saw people ahead of us and thought it was one of theirs,” Alex said. “We went up to ask them — none of theirs. Then when we got to the park, two kids said they were their dads.’ It wasn’t.”

They would make the connection after syncing the AirPods to their phone. One tweet and a couple of direct messages on Twitter later, Derrick Nnadi was in their living room.

“He came over and he walked from his car to our house, and I walked out and gave him his AirPods case. He came inside and signed a couple things, and then we took a picture with him and he left,” Lukas said.

The teens said since they were young, their parents instilled the very important lesson to always do the right thing. They’re seeing just how true that is after this weekend.

“It kind of showed when you do the right thing, it can be rewarding. It was just convenient that this awesome, well-known famous person ended up being theirs,” family member Devin Hoaglin said. “He came to our house and showed us that doing the right thing is the right thing to do.”

After the brief meet and greet, Nnadi left a lasting message through Twitter, tweeting, “Ya’ll are the real MVP’s.”