Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

Statements from Vice President and elected Florida representatives regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees prior to a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – We have received several statements regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola where so far three people are dead and at least 11 are injured. The following statements are from Florida representative Matt Gaetz and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, as well as Twitter updates from the U.S. Navy regarding the situation.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

Rep. Gaetz released a video response on the incident as well.

Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:

