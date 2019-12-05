PHOTOS: Firefighters work massive industrial fire in Bentonville

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

UPDATE: One woman was treated at the NW Medical Center in Bentonville for fire-related injuries, according to spokesperson Beth Wright. She was released from the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Firefighters in Benton County are currently working on an industrial fire in Bentonville.

According to Benton County dispatch, the fire is located at 1900 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville.

The address is for United Industries.

Fire crews are responding. Please avoid the area.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools says kids at Washington Junior High and Apple Glen Elementary will stay inside for recess but are not evacuating at this time.

Wright also said that schools in Bentonville have restored power.

According to Ashley Siwiec with Rogers Public Schools, students are staying inside.

LaMia Jenkins with Walmart says the MLK Building was evacuated after police directed them to.

Jenkins says The Sam Walton Development Center was not evacuated but employees can leave if they choose to.

An emergency alert for air quality was sent to some phone users saying potentially irritable smoke was moving into Rogers.

Debbie Griffin with the City of Bentonville says the call came in before 11:30 a.m. for an external fire at United Industries.

Griffin says there are no injuries and no additional evacuations were required.

The ADEQ is on its way to Bentonville to be at the site of the fire.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:There is a large plastics plant in Benton County experiencing a fire today. If you see… Posted by Springdale Fire Department on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Watch Live:

We will update this story when more information becomes available.