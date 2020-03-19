Parents react to closing of Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents, left with so many questions, are trying to figuring out what to do after Tuesday’s announcement to close schools. As school districts across the state scramble to put plans in place, parents say they are still processing what adjustments this will mean for their families.

Karen Wild has a second grader and an 18-year-old special needs son who attend Wichita Public Schools. Since she and her husband are small business owners, they have the ability to make their own schedule and are able to take turns staying at home with their children to provide around the clock care for their autistic son. While she realizes they have more flexibility than most parents, she’s concerned for those with special needs students.

All those parents at Levy I’m feeling for all of them right now because it’s not easy to find help with a special needs student,” said Wild.

Jaime Raffinengo’s four children attend Goddard Public Schools. She says at first, her children seemed excited to hear about the closure, but once it really set in, they were saddened especially with the realization they may have to go without some high school milestones.

“My oldest son is in his senior year and we looked forward to prom, we looked forward to graduation, and now, it seems like all those things are at least put on hold for a while,” said Raffinengo.

Parents like Jaime and Karen still have several questions. And like most parents, they are eager to learn more about the district’s plans in the coming days.