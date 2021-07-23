Newsfeed Now: US Olympians prepare to compete during pandemic; Officer uses chip bag to save stabbing victim’s life

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

The CDC says it is sticking with its guidance for now that only unvaccinated people need to wear masks to be safe and that vaccinated people are ok to go without. President Joe Biden said Thursday his administration would quote follow the science” when it comes to updating mask guidance, and took the opportunity to continue pushing vaccines.

Health experts across the nation are seeing a sharp rise in eating disorders among young people during the pandemic.

See the full story on FOX 8 News

Athletes prepare to compete during the Tokyo Olympics. They face pressures from the stress of COVID-19 and this year’s games can amplify mental health concerns. Team USA athletes discuss how they are coping with the pressure of success in the middle of a global pandemic.

A 14-year-old girl died after drowning at a theme park in Ohio. Authorities say she fell into the water when she was on a water trampoline.

See the full story on the full story on WDTN-TV

A New York police officer is being called a hero for saving a stabbing victim’s life by using an empty potato chip bag and tape.

See the full story on PIX 11

A 6-year-old girl wrote a book that she hopes inspires other kids to be more confident in themselves.

See the full story on ABC 8News – WRIC