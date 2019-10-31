Newsfeed Now: Halloween Edition

Thursday’s Newsfeed Now was all things Halloween.

We first heard about a haunted hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. From a stonemason who fell to his death to a woman who doesn’t like messy guests, the Crescent Hotel & Spa has seen its fair share of the supernatural. KNWA’s Jaclyn House and Jason Suel joined the conversation.

For more on this story, click here.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SAM DAVIS HOUSE: Spread across 168 acres in Smyrna, Tennessee, sits the house and farm of the Davis family. But what folks will find on the property may be more than the original woodwork and furniture from the 19th century. WKRN‘s Brie Thiele joined the show with how even the reporter was spooked.

For the full story, scroll to 6:19 in the video above.

HAUNTED FLY-IN HOTEL: The Beaumont Hotel was built in 1879 is full of history, but some say there’s even more history to the hotel at night. That’s when the hotel’s general manager says some of the cowboys come back!

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 13:22 on the video above.

AN EPIC COSTUME: When Brantley Finch goes trick-or-treating this Halloween, he will be sporting an epic costume.

Brantley, who is almost two, has cerebral palsy and lives in a wheelchair. A red wagon and car seat have been transformed into a duck boat with feathered friends nearby. WKRG’s Rose Ann Haven joins the discussion.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 16:35 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.