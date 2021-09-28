Newsfeed Now: GOP senators block government funding bill; Gabby Petito’s family to speak as search for Brian Laundrie continues

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

Florida authorities continue to search for Gabby Petito’s fiancéBrian Laundry who is a person of interest in her death, with her death ruled a homicide. A reward for information leading to his whereabouts is up to $30, 000 dollars and Petito’s family is expected to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. to discuss the case.

The pressure is on for lawmakers on capitol hill as a government shutdown, the debt limit and the infrastructure package hang in the balance. Congress will once again face off on two looming economic crises in an effort to keep the government funded beyond a Thursday deadline and avoid defaulting on its debt.

A woman was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia while six and a half months pregnant, she started to worry when she didn’t get her second dose of anti-viral medication.

A group demands to see the video showing moments before a Colorado man was shot and killed by a police officer.

A funeral with full military honors was held Friday morning for a U.S. Army airman killed in World War II after his plane was shot down during a bombing mission over Germany.

