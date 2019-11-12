Breaking News
Newsfeed Now for November 12: Arctic blast hits the U.S.; The secret to living to a 100

Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for November 12, the conversation started with the arctic blast sweeping across the country. KSNW Meteorologist T.J. Springer joined the conversation.

For the full discussion: Watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DOLLY PARTON AT THE CMAs: Dolly Parton is set to co-host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. She also will be performing a melody of faith-based songs, kicking it off with Pop Christian duo, for KING & COUNTRY. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 05:03 in the video above.

SECRET TO A LONG LIFE: More than 130 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 100th birthday of a woman in Opelousas. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:05 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

