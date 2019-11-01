Breaking News
UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter

SWEET SURPRISE: Soldier surprises daughter after serving overseas

Aaron Nolan Sweeps

Newsfeed Now: Halloween Edition

JACKSON WOMAN FOUND ALIVE IN SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST

Wichita native Blake Bell lives out childhood dream

Crypt found under ground

On Friday’s Newsfeed Now, we start the conversation with emojis and how courts are now having to interpret the meanings. Aaron Nolan explains.

For more on this story, click here or watch the video above

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

“Tiny House” movement inspires affordable housing collaboration- A familiar concept with a twist, charities building affordable housing. It starts with a collaboration called “JUMP,” which stands for Joplin United Micro-Housing Partnership. Gretchen Bolander has more on the project.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 5:42 in the video above.

World champion dancer overcomes bullying- World champion dancer Dorthy Brooks said dancing is what keeps her going, especially after experiencing bullying at school. Hillary Simon tells us more about Dorthy’s struggle with bullying.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 7:59 in the video above

Soldier surprises daughter- Just like any other day 6-year-old Emma Rueger happily walks down the halls of Oak Street Elementary School in Goddard. Thursday afternoon there was a special someone waiting for her.
Her dad, Sgt. Darren Rueger, was sitting in her desk after nine months of serving overseas with the Army.
Alexis Padilla joins the show with more on this sweet reunion.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 11:40 in the video above.

