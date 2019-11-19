Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19: An exclusive look at ‘Chicago P.D.’ fall finale, Week 2 of Trump impeachment hearings begin, suspected meth-making AR professor called ‘Breaking Bad’ a ‘wonderful recruiting tool’

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19"

HSU Meth Arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "HSU Meth Arrests"

Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU"

Newsfeed Now for November 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 15"

Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant"

Newsfeed Now for November 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 12, 2019"

Newsfeed Now for November 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 11"
More Newsfeed Now

On Tuesday’s episode of Newsfeed Now, ‘Chicago P.D.’ star Jesse Lee Soffer joins the show to talk about the fall finale of the hit NBC police drama.

To see the interview, watch the video above.

The second week of hearings in the impeachment inquiry is underway. At least eight current and former officials are set to testify this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Washington, D.C. correspondent Jessi Turnure joins us to discuss the latest on the hearings.

For more on this story, click here or scroll to 4:34.

In Arkansas, two professors at Henderson State University are accused of making meth. Dr. Terry Bateman, 45, and Dr. Bradley Rowland, 40, were arrested Friday on charges of manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia. KARK’s Tyler Thomason explains how one professor gave an interview with a student and shared his admiration for the hit TV show, ‘Breaking Bad’.

For more on this story, click here to scroll to 11:07.

Be sure to tune in to Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events