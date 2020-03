FRISCO, Texas – Two of the all-time greats in ACU women's basketball history were recognized as such on Tuesday as the Southland Conference handed out its yearly awards presented by Ready Nutrition. Senior Breanna Wright was named the Southland Player of the Year and listed on the all-conference first team, and fellow classmate Dominique Golightly joined her at the top of the list as well.

The duo led ACU to a 16-4 season in the conference and a 24-5 overall record, marking the fifth time in program history the team has won 24 or more games in the regular season. ACU finished tied for second in the conference and will play as the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Tournament. ACU will play on Friday, March 13 in the quarterfinal round in Katy at 1:30 p.m. against either No. 6 Nicholls or No. 7 UIW. For the complete fan guide to the conference tournament, click here.