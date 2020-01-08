Newsfeed Now for January 8: President Trump speaks on Iran attack, CES Expo begins, Elvis’ birthday celebration

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for January 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 8"

Paying it forward: Customer's good deed lasts all day at Wichita diner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paying it forward: Customer's good deed lasts all day at Wichita diner"

Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley"

Silent But Deadly Weapon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent But Deadly Weapon"

Fanbulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fanbulance"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6"

Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3"
More Newsfeed Now

On Wednesday’s Newsfeed Now, we started our discussion with President Donald Trump addressing the nation after the Iran attacks.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Nexstar’s Jessi Turnure joins the conversation in the clip above.

Next, the conversation switched to technology for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

CES is the global stage for innovation. More than 175,000 people are in Las Vegas to visit more than 4,500 companies showcasing the latest and greatest gadgets.

Hector Mejia from KLAS gives us an inside look. You can catch this story by clicking here or scrolling to 9:15 in the video above.

After that, we took a look at a good deed that continued all day long at a Wichita diner.

It started as an ordinary day Thursday for Kelly’s Family Diner, but things changed a couple of hours later when a customer paid for another family’s meal.

KSNW’s Angelica Castelo joins the show to give an update. You can catch that by clicking here or scrolling to 14:27 in the video above.

Our final topic of discussion was all about the King of Rock and Roll.

This week, music fans from around the world will travel to Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ 85th birthday.

WREG’s Todd Demers joins the show to talk about the events. You can catch that conversation starting at 18:01 in the clip above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.